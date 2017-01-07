Families, friends, mourn those killed at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE — The latest on the five people killed in the airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida:

An Ohio woman is one of the five victims of the Florida airport shooting and her husband was critically injured in the attack.

Steve Reineccius confirmed Saturday over Facebook that his grandmother Shirley Timmons was killed when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area at a Fort Lauderdale airport. Reineccius says his grandmother and grandfather Steve Timmons, who was wounded in the shooting, were both 70 years old.

WILE-FM (http://bit.ly/2iODNWI) reports that the couple had flown to Fort Lauderdale on Friday to join the rest of their family for a cruise.

The radio station says Steve Timmons was shot in the head and underwent emergency surgery at a Fort Lauderdale hospital, where he’s in critical condition.

The couple’s 51st wedding anniversary was in three weeks. They’re from Senecaville, about 90 miles east of Columbus.

A devout Catholic woman who lived in Georgia was also among the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting.

That’s according to her church, which confirmed the death of Olga Woltering in a statement on its website Saturday, the day after the attack.

The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration said the native English woman who had long lived in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta “was so charming, calling everybody ‘Lovey’ or ‘Love’ in her unmistakable British accent.”

A fellow parishioner says she and her husband, Ralph, were “the life of the party.”

The church says, “Her life revolved around her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and hundreds of extended family at Transfiguration.”

The sister of an Iowa man says he was killed Friday.

Elizabeth Oehme-Miller told The Associated Press by phone Saturday that her brother, 57-year-old Michael Oehme, was killed in Friday’s attack and that her brother’s wife, Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

Oehme-Miller says the couple was in Fort Lauderdale getting ready for a Caribbean cruise that was supposed to start Saturday. She says they were frequent travelers who loved cruises and were happy to be headed on another one.

Oehme-Miller says another family member is flying to Fort Lauderdale to help Kari Oehme return home to Council Bluffs, which is right across the state border from Omaha, Nebraska.

No official list of the victims has been released, but loved ones have started to talk about them to news outlets.