KC mom learns about fire at her home, fears her kids may not have made it out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a house fire at a home near Elmwood and East 37th Terrace. A family of eight lived in the home and all made it out uninjured.

Yolanda Hudson said her family lived at the home for three years. She said she received a phone call around 10 a.m. on Saturday that her house was on fire. She said she rushed home from work in tears.

"I was crying because I didn't know for sure if all of my children had made it out," she told FOX 4. "It's cold outside and I didn't know if they were standing outside in the cold because a lot of them came out with no shoes on, no coats on, so it was heartbreaking to me."

Hudson said the family lost almost everything in the fire. She said the family lost all of their clothes and her kids lost their school uniforms.

"When I got up here the tears just flooded down my face because I was like where are we going to live at now," she said.

The mother said she is just relieved her children and husband made it out on time.

"A lot of our pictures are gone, awards they got from school, things like that," she said. "It's material, at least we have our lives and that's what's important to me,"

The family said before the fire started they heard a scratching behind the wall that they now believe might have been an electrical issue. They told FOX 4 they heard the noise for a few days but thought an animal was inside the wall. Fire fighters haven't released the cause of the fire.

Hudson said the Red Cross is assisting her family with a place to stay this weekend.