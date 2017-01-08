Chase ends when suspect vehicle rams police cruiser in quiet KCK neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It was a scary evening for folks in a quiet Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood, as a police chase goes through their front yards.

The Kansas Highway Patrol chased two suspects from Interstate-35 through their front yards. The suspect rammed into a patrol car and busted through trees in the area a little after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbors heard the police chase but thought it was a movie playing on their TV, until they walked outside and saw the damage.

A quaint neighborhood just of I-35 is now covered in tire marks in the snow and broken trees.

It all started when the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a car on I-35, with a man and woman inside. The car sped off and that’s when the chase ensued.

Police say they chased the car into this neighborhood near 47th and Steele, when the car rammed into a patrol car. The Kansas Highway Patrol were able to corner the car in the cul-de-sac just a few feet away from homes.

They arrested the man and woman. The dented car had to be towed away but officers say they’re just glad no one was injured.

Police say it turned out the suspects had multiple warrants and are now in custody.