FOX 4's Shawn Edwards got a chance to sit down and chat with Kate Beckinsale, star of the "Underworld: Blood Wars."

Beckinsale reprises her role as Selene, the vampire Death Dealer, for "Blood Wars," which is the fifth installment in the in the Underworld franchise.

The 43-year-old British actress discusses Underworld's longevity and the challenges to lead the film franchise 13 years after its debut.