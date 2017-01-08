Hungarian mushroom soup recipe

Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Sauté:
1 lb. sliced Mushrooms in
2T. olive oil and
1 1/2 T. Butter
Sauté until liquid is almost absorbed
Add:
1 clove of finely chopped garlic garlic
1 Onion (diced)
Continue to sauté on low heat until mushrooms are dry and onions are opaque
(Do not brown onions)
Add:
Juice of 1 lemon
4 cups of chicken rich stock (homemade or purchased)
3 T. Sweet (Red) vermouth
1 t. thyme leaves
3 T. tomato paste
Adjust seasonings:
salt & pepper to taste
Simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes before serving.
Makes about 4 servings.
Optional add ons:
Chunks of poached chicken
Mini Beef or Lamb meat balls