Hungarian mushroom soup recipe

Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Sauté:

1 lb. sliced Mushrooms in

2T. olive oil and

1 1/2 T. Butter

Sauté until liquid is almost absorbed

Add:

1 clove of finely chopped garlic garlic

1 Onion (diced)

Continue to sauté on low heat until mushrooms are dry and onions are opaque

(Do not brown onions)

Add:

Juice of 1 lemon

4 cups of chicken rich stock (homemade or purchased)

3 T. Sweet (Red) vermouth

1 t. thyme leaves

3 T. tomato paste

Adjust seasonings:

salt & pepper to taste

Simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes before serving.

Makes about 4 servings.

Optional add ons:

Chunks of poached chicken

Mini Beef or Lamb meat balls