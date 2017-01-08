Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stuffed Pepper Soup recipe

Makes 6 servings (1 ½ cups per serving)

1 lb. ground beef, browned

2 green peppers, seeded and chopped

2 red peppers, seeded and chopped

1 large sweet onion, chopped

2-3 minced garlic cloves

1 Tbsp. basil

1 Tbsp. oregano

2 15-oz. cans no-salt diced tomatoes

1 15-oz. can no-salt tomato sauce

32- oz. no-salt beef broth

1 cup of water

Place all ingredients EXCEPT rice into slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. During the last 30 minutes of cooking time, stir in rice.

To Freeze. Place all ingredients EXCEPT Rice and 32 oz. of Beef broth into freezer bag. Freeze. Thaw in fridge overnight and place in slow cooker in the am with the beef broth and follow above cooking directions

Nutritional information per serving : Calories 380, Fat 7.7g (Saturated fat 2.7g), Sodium 56mg, Carbohydrates 43.5g, Fiber 3.6g, Protein 32.6g

Source: Modified from whoneedsacape.com