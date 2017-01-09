Andy Reid tight-lipped on what to expect from Sunday’s game against Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Chiefs fans anxiously await Sunday’s match-up against Pittsburgh, Andy Reid is keeping everyone in suspense about what to expect.

Reid spoke at a news conference Monday morning, after seeing the Steelers soundly dismantle the Miami Dolphins the day before, but the head coach did not offer much in the way of details on how his team is preparing for the challenge Pittsburgh poses.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing Pittsburgh. We know they’re a good football team. We had an opportunity to play them in the season, you know they got after us pretty good, so we understand how good they are. We watched the game yesterday,” Reid said. “We look forward to that challenge.”

Reid was referring to the Chiefs-Steelers meeting on Oct. 2, in which the Steelers handed KC a crushing 43-14 defeat. That contest was held in Pittsburgh, so the Chiefs are no doubt hoping the Arrowhead crowd will give them a boost.

“I love bringing teams in here, and now a playoff game. It was rocking and rolling, that Dallas game where they set the decibel record on fire and the ground was shaking. I can’t wait for this one.”

Reid spoke highly of his players and coaching staff, and gave due respect to Pittsburgh’s organization, but when pressed for specifics on gameplay, Reid held his cards close.

“You get yourself ready for their package, and it’s complicated, but not as complicated as you might think it is,” he said.

He didn’t mention many names or any player match-ups his team is focusing on, instead keeping a tight lid on his plan of attack.

“There’s not a lot of room for error. That’s not what this time of the year is about.”