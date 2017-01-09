Chiefs fan moved to tears when his family surprises him with playoff tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no way to fake the excitement of a Chiefs playoff game, especially when you're going to be watching the game live at Arrowhead.

A video online of one Chiefs fan moved to tears after getting the gift of a lifetime is spreading faster than playoff fever.

Bill Mohart couldn't believe his eyes when he opened an early birthday gift on Sunday morning. He and his family live in Festus, Mo, -- about 30 minutes outside St. Louis.

When he opened his package, he found a Chiefs hat and gloves along with a note saying he'd need them on Sunday. Under that, he found playoffs tickets for this Sunday's game against the Steelers, and he's going alone. There were tickets for the entire family.

Mohart was moved to tears, and he credits his wife and kids for making it happen.

"I got two great working-hard kids, and for them to spend their money on me, it's something I've probably wanted my whole life, you know, since I've been a Chiefs fan," Mohart said. "It really means something to me, you know. And they're die-hard Chiefs just as hard as I am."

Mohart said he's been to games in the August heat and the December cold, but never in the glow of the playoffs.