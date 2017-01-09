Following months of calls to BPU, crew replaces streetlights in woman’s dimly lit KCK neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK woman says she's been calling the Board of Public Utilities for months. She hoped the power company would fix the burned out lights out on her street at 18th and Parallel, and said it’s dangerous with no lights once the sun goes down.

"I noticed the lights out in September of last year, because originally it was just the two on the end, and this one just went out last month," Perry explained.

Perry has lived in the neighborhood for six years. For the past four months, she says she's been calling BPU regularly.

"I`ve been calling them consistently about coming to fix these lights," added Perry. "You call, you get a recording to leave your name and phone number.If you find a problem, call and report it, for what? So it can still sit there and nothing be done?"

Perry says one light was fixed eventually, but there were still two that needed to be replaced, despite her efforts to get them fixed.

"They need to be fixed, because it`s too dark over here, we have elderly people over here, and if I`m coming in, it`s late, I`m aware of what`s going on around here," said Perry. "You don`t know what`s up in the trees, what`s in the bushes."

Perry said she gave them the exact numbers on each pole so there would be no confusion.

"This is taxpayer money that`s paying y'all, and you still can`t come out here and do your job, and we`re doing what we`re supposed to do to report it," Perry said.

She lives alone, but her daughter in college comes home every so often. She also says her great-nieces could be playing outside and get hurt.

"They`re out here playing, riding bikes or whatever, somebody rides through and doesn`t see them?" she asked.

She feels it's just too unsafe without the lights, and if something happens, you won't be able to see.

"It needs to be lit, there`s too much stuff going on, it`s too dangerous, the areas need to be lit," Perry added. "If something happens on this block, you wouldn`t even be able to give a police officer a description of a car, color or anything, it`s too dark."

After this story aired on Monday during FOX 4 News at 5, BPU sent out a worker and he fixed all the lights. BPU says it can often take months to get problems fixed, because it only has a few workers and 19,000 lights in the system.