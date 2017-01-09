KDOT crews set out to find potholes on 169-Highway, ask drivers to slow down through road work areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- Beginning Monday morning, KDOT crews will be working pothole patrol.

Crews will focus on filling in those pesky potholes along 169-Highway.

The Kansas Department of Transportation wants to alert drivers about the pothole work so they know traffic will be affected, and they want drivers to remember to slow down through the road work areas.

Crews will begin work on the southbound lanes beginning at 9 a.m.

They will be filling in the holes with a cold patch product, which is a short-term solution.

When the weather warms up over 50 degrees road crews will use another product that is more permanent.

