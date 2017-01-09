Local athlete battles back from injury to earn spot at Blue-Grey All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Lofty goals can't be accomplished without hard work.

One high school football player from the metro knows that well, after he saw his time on the field threatened by injury.

No setback was going to stop Raytown South Linebacker Marcus Brown.

“Congratulations Marcus Brown, Blue and Grey All-American,” Brown read aloud from a letter.

The Raytown South Senior knew hard work could bring him back. It was Oct. 16, 2015, and Brown's Cardinal club was meeting up with Platte County High School. When Brown went to make a tackle in the game’s third quarter, he got the worst of the hit.

”I came across the edge and made a tackle in the backfield. As I was turning to get up, my kneecap went in the wrong way, and I physically dropped down to the ground,” Brown told FOX 4 News on Monday.

The morning after the injury, he couldn't walk on the injured leg. Brown, who was 16 at the time, had torn the meniscus in his left knee.

“I was really scared. I thought my football career may have been over,” Brown, now 17, said.

Brown will be in uniform on Saturday afternoon, playing in the annual Blue-Grey All-Star Game in Jacksonville, Florida, one of the most prestigious games for college football hopefuls.

It didn't take long for Brown to start his comeback, rehabbing his knee for a year with sports therapist Michael Denning at Children's Mercy Hospital, who says Marcus came to workouts ready to win.

“This kid's clearly a good athlete,” Denning said.

“(Brown’s attitude) is one that, 'I'm going to get after this. I'm going to take this as a challenge and I'm going to accomplish my goals the way I can.”

“He pushed me to my max potential,” Brown said.

Brown has yet to choose a college destination, although several Division One schools, included the Universities of Iowa and Illinois, are interested in his services. He says rehabbing the knee is a priority because this all-star game will be loaded with college recruiters.

“I've worked very hard to get to where I am. I know I can make football a lifestyle for me,” Brown said.

Hard work has made his comeback happen, and oddly enough, Brown says he’d like to study sports medicine as a college student.