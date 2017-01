Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Violinist Noah Geller will take the stage at Kauffman Center for performances from Jan. 13 - 15.

Before showing off his talent Geller shares how long he has been playing and what inspired him to play Bartók’s Second Violin Concerto — a work of austere beauty, emotional depth and spirit. This compelling piece melds Baroque structure with Hungarian folk melodies

Tickets for this Kansas City Symphony program start at $25.