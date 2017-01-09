Man and woman safely escape after Raytown home catches on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling flames at a Raytown, Mo., home.

The home owner told firefighters he woke up around 4:30 a.m. and walked out to the garage to smoke a cigarette. According to firefighters, the man didn't notice anything wrong while he was outside, but shortly after he went back inside he started hearing a ticking noise.

The man says he went back to the garage and noticed an abundance of smoke.

Firefighters say the man ran back inside and screamed for his wife to get up. The two were able to get out of the home before they heard an explosion.

Responding firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and kitchen area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have started in the garage.

Everyone was able to escape the home safely including the two cats that lived there. No one was physically injured.