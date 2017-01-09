Olathe library partners with Work Force Mobile Unit to make job seeking easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Looking for a job can be stressful especially if you don't feel confident about your resume or your interviewing skills.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday the Work Force Mobile Unit will be available at Olathe's downtown public library near Santa Fe and Mur-Len with help for job seekers.

Those who attend will receive professional expertise in resume writing, improving interview skills and other job related services.

"It's important because they can come to us, and people who cannot afford to pay the gas to go to them or have the time to go to them at their various locations they can come here and get the same information and the same help," Linda Bond with the Olathe library said.

The mobile unit is equipped with computers and Wi-Fi.

"The library is a huge place for people looking for jobs on the computer, and we help people all the time. They want us to help them with their resume, and we don't have that kind of training whereas the workforce teaches you how to write job specific resumes which is helpful," Bond added.

No appointment is needed.