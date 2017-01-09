× Road work causes multiple ramp and road closures in downtown loop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – MoDOT crews will close various ramps and roads in the downtown loop beginning Monday, Jan. 9 and continuing through Thursday, Jan. 12 for guardrail repair work.

Listed below are the locations of closures and times:

The ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-35, Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9 and 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

The ramp from southbound I-35 to 12 th , Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9 and 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

, Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9 and 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. The ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-35 Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The right lane closure on southbound I-35 from 27th to Jarboe St. Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

