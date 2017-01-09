World’s largest stained glass window under construction at Leawood church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- The largest stained glass window in the world is being built in Leawood.

The congregation at Church of the Resurrection off 137th and Roe raised several million dollars to build the window that will be the centerpiece of their new $70-million sanctuary.

There are more than 160 panes of glass being fused in California and then shipped to Leawood to be put together like a puzzle.

The window depicts biblical scenes from Genesis to Revelations, and it's so massive, it can be seen by those driving by.

The head pastor hopes to make this new sanctuary a very holy place that attracts many families to visit church.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We hope people say, we've got to go see what's inside there," Pastor Adam Hamilton said. "They would've heard about the window and say let's go check out the window at Resurrection because there's nothing else like it anywhere in the world. When they come inside that they feel the presence of God when they walk in here."

They hope to open the new sanctuary on Easter weekend, which is in mid-April this year.

"We've designed it not just for our time, but to be a timeless expression of faith and to draw people to God, and we think if this building is here 100, 200 years from now, it will have been a real great value in the impact it has on the world," Pastor Hamilton said.

When all the renovations including the sanctuary, window and more are complete, the church will have spent $90 million.