Ya Ya’s campo lindo chicken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ya Ya's Euro Bistro in Overland Park is one of the 143 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above Ya Ya's chef Martin Woods demonstrates how to make the restaurant's campo lindo chicken.

Campo Lindo Chicken

(Serves 2)

Ingredients:

2 halves of chicken

10 oz Yukon gold potatoes

1 stick butter + 2 Tbl

2 Tbl chopped herbs

1 t salt

fresh oregano for garnish

½ red onion

For Sauce:

1 cup chicken stock

1 or 2 D’Arbol chilies

6 Kalamata olives

6 caper berries

6 cloves roasted garlic

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. In a pot on the stovetop boil the potatoes until tender.

3. Grill red onion and set aside.

4. Drain potatoes and set aside.

5. Heat a cast iron or oven safe skillet on the stove.

6. Place the chicken halves skin side down in the skillet and cook in oven for 7 minutes.

7. Flip chicken then place back in the oven for another 7 minutes.

8. Lightly smash boiled potatoes then fry until light golden.

9. Toss the fried potatoes with herbs, salt, pepper, and 2T butter

10. Remove chicken from pan and deglaze pan with chicken stock.

11. Add chilies, olives, caper berries, and garlic and cook on stovetop until reduced by half.

12. Add the stick of butter to sauce.

13. Place potatoes on plate, set chicken on top of potatoes and finish with sauce from pan.

14. Garnish with oregano and grilled onion.

