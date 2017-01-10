Allegiant Airlines to offer non-stop flights to Destin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re itching to get out of town, Allegiant Airlines just announced a new service out of KCI.

Non-stop flights to Destin, Fla., begin May 3.

Tickets start at $49.

“Our presence in Florida continues to grow as we announce our largest expansion into a Florida destination in the company’s history,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. “A new base in Destin / Fort Walton Beach will allow us to better serve travelers, including those in Louisville, Kentucky, who we welcome today as a brand new city in our network.”