Cooper’s Hawk Winery spaghetti and house-made meatballs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant on the Country Club Plaza is one of the 143 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above chef Matt McMillin demonstrates how to make the restaurant's spaghetti & house-made meatballs

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant spaghetti & house-made meatballs

Meatballs – Yields 25

Ingredients:

1 Large Egg

¾ lb Ground Beef

6 oz Italian Sausage

4 oz Ricotta

1 tsp Garlic, Chopped

2 tsp Shallots, Chopped

1 TBL Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ tsp Kosher Salt

¾ tsp Black Pepper

½ cup Grated Parmesan

½ cup Panko Bread Crumbs

Directions:

1. In a large bowl whisk eggs, then add ground beef and Italian sausage, ricotta, garlic, shallots, olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper. Gently mix until combined well.

2. Evenly sprinkle the ground parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs over the entire bowl and gently mix all the ingredients until well combined. Do not over mix the meat.

3. Portion the meatball mix into golf ball size balls. Shape and roll the meatball mix into evenly shaped round meatballs. Do not over squeeze them.

4. Place the meatballs into a 2” deep pan. Arrange the meatballs evenly and neatly in rows. They can be touching.

5. Place the pan in a 350°F oven and cook for approximately 30 minutes, or until the meatballs reach and internal temperature of 160°F, turning once half-way through the cooking.

6. Can refrigerate them up to a few days or keep warm to finish the dish.

Bolognese – Yields 3 Quarts

Ingredients:

1 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 lb Italian Sausage

½ lb Ground Beef

2 oz Pancetta, Diced ¼”

1 Large Sweet Onion, Diced ¼”

2 TBL Garlic, Chopped

1 ½ tsp Fennel Seed, Cracked

1 ½ tsp Dried Oregano

¼ tsp Allspice, Ground

2 tsp Black Pepper, Fresh Ground

¼ tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

¾ cups CH Red Wine, (Sangiovese or Barbera)

5- 15 oz Cans Whole Peeled San Marzano Tomatoes, Crushed by hand

1 cup Rich Beef Stock

1 ½ tsp Fresh Thyme, Chopped

2 TBL Sugar

Directions:

1. Place a heavy bottom pot on medium-high heat. When hot add olive oil, Italian sausage, and ground beef. Sear well until brown.

2. When browned, remove the meat from the pot leaving behind the oil. Reduce the heat to medium. Transfer the meat to a pan and break into ½” to 1” pieces.

3. Add the pancetta to the pot and stir well. Allow the pancetta to render and cook without browning. When rendered, add onion and continue to saute for 5 minutes. Proceed by adding garlic and stir well. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.

4. Add fennel seed, oregano, allspice, black pepper and red pepper flakes. Continue to cook for and additional minute, until fragrant. Proceed by adding the red wine. Increase the heat to high and allow the wine to reduce until almost dry.

5. Next, add the tomatoes and beef stock. Stir well and allow the sauce to come to a simmer. Once simmering, return the sausage and ground beef and add the thyme and sugar to the pot. Stir well and increase the heat to high.

6. Allow the Bolognese to come to a boil. Stir well and often to prevent scorching. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium and allow to simmer for 20 minutes.

7. Cool for later use or keep warm to finish dish.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Ingredients:

5 Meatballs

1 cup Bolognese Sauce

1 pinch Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

½ oz Garlic Butter

8 oz Bucatini Pasta, Cooked Al Dente

½ tsp Grated Parmesan

1 tsp Fresh Basil, Chopped

1 ½ oz Stracciatella or Burrata

1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions:

1. Add Bolognese to a cold saute pan, add meatballs, place on high heat, and bring to a simmer.

2. Once simmering, add the crushed red pepper flakes.

3. When the meatballs are hot throughout, add garlic butter in pieces and stir well to emulsify, coating the meatballs well with the sauce.

4. When hot, remove the meatballs from the pan and set aside.

5. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce. Mix gently by tossing and stirring with a spatula, being mindful of not breaking the pasta.

6. Mound the pasta in the center of the pasta bowl. Save some of the sauce for the top of the meatballs.

7. Place the meatballs in the center of the pasta with the first 4 meatballs arranged neat and tight, and the fifth stacked on top in the center. Finish with the remaining sauce over the top of the meatballs.

8. Sprinkle grated Parmesan and chopped basil across the top of the pasta.

9. Garnish with a dollop of Stracciatella and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

