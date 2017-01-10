Dunking with Dontari Poe: Harlem Globetrotters team up with Chiefs big man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — “You running backs are going to have to learn how to fly, ’cause you are not getting around Dontari Poe.”

The Harlem Globetrotters took up that challenge when the 6-foot-3 lineman stepped onto the basketball court to team up with the Globetrotters.

The team is in Kansas City to play three games later this month, as well as to perform their famous basketball tricks for metro kids and spread a positive message.

Poe and the Globetrotters met with more than 300 local students at Fairmount Elementary in Independence to present the “ABCs of Bullying Prevention.”

The group talked about “taking Action, being Brave, and showing Compassion as ways to prevent bullying,” the Globetrotters said in a statement.

The Globetrotters will play two games on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, and another game on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Center Arena in Independence.