Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Lee's Summit woman

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult on Tuesday for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.

According to police, Phyllis A. Nesom was last seen at St. Luke’s Hospital 100 NE St. Luke’s Boulevard in Lee’s Summit around 4 p.m. She left the hospital after visiting family and did not return home.

Nesom is 64-years old. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 197 pounds. She has red hair, hazel eyes was last seen wearing a white jacket and dark clothing. She also wears glasses and has a fresh cut over her left eye.

Police say Nesom has multiple personality disorder and undiagnosed narcolepsy. Nesom does not have medication with her and as result may hallucinate and lose consciousness.

Nesom is believed to be driving a black 2006 Toyota Matrix bearing MO, AS99F last seen at the hospital.

Anyone seeing Nesom, her vehicle or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at (816) 969-7390.