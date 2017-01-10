× Fire at house in KCK leaves huge hole in roof, all escape safely

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A home in Kansas City, Kan., now has a huge chunk taken out of its roof after a fire Tuesday afternoon. Three pumpers, one truck, one chief, one EMS unit and one safety officer responded to the fire near 36th Street and Lust Drive, located between Merriam Lane and Shawnee Drive, at about 1:30 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene within four minutes and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story wood-framed home. All of the residents were out of the home and safe. Because of concerns about a possible collapse, firefighters were ordered out of the structure and fought it from the exterior. One firefighter was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

Fire investigators did not yet have a cause. The fire was declared under control in about 20 minutes.