Four security guards recognized by KC Police for persistence in capturing bank robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department recognized four security guards on Tuesday whose swift actions helped to quickly capture a bank robbery suspect in September.

The four honored at a police board meeting Tuesday were:

David Eubank, security guard

Greg Irwin, security guard

Bryan Smock, security guard

Neal Stack, security guard

The Community America Credit Union is located in the basement of the medical center. The security guards believed the robber cased the property before striking, knowing the quickest way to get in and out.

The guards were recognized for catching the suspect, Stephen McRary, 55. He is accused of using a plastic replica handgun in the robbery. Investigators say he walked in, asked the teller for change for a '100 dollar bill', then pulled the plastic gun partly out of a bag and told the teller he wanted all the money in the drawer.

The guards tracked him down and held him until officers arrived. Police say McRary got away with nearly $4,000 but it was returned to the credit union.

"Our adrenalin got going. I personally said, 'We're getting this guy 'cause I want to be a hero," said Bryan Smock, security guard. "But in the end, I don't feel I was a hero, just doing my job and now we're here today, getting an award for it."