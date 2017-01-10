× Investigators say Kansas City homicide victim was sitting in car when shooter opened fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide on Tuesday night in the area of 12th and The Paseo. One man is dead according to an officer on the scene, he was reportedly in a car when he was shot.

Officers responded to the scene before 9 p.m. where they found the car riddled with bullets, witnesses reported hearing between five and six gunshots. Currently there is no suspect in custody nor description given.

