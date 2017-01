Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Journalist and editor Ben Cubby tweeted a graphic on Monday that asked people to grab the nearest book -- flip to page 117 then read the second sentence.

According to Cubby's post the second sentence is your life in 2017.

Here are some of the responses he's received:

My page 117 says, "I cannot help but say that it seems apparent to me that you should consider having a baby." No joke. https://t.co/v79UZYuwmV — Stephanie (@shtepsies) January 10, 2017

"This isn't a good habit" Well that sounds just peachy @bencubby 😒 https://t.co/8cKXSYlqiN — Harriet Shing MP (@ShingvWorld) January 9, 2017

"I never realised my life was easy until now." LOL! https://t.co/zE5Vm8Rp18 — G-Swizzel (@gswizzelbooks) January 9, 2017

"You have to be dead to resist dancing and singing along to this song"... Yikes! https://t.co/IjHGgKorRH — bethworrall (@betheworrall) January 9, 2017

FOX 4 decided to raided the newsroom for some of our own books. Watch the video above to hear what Kim Byrnes, Loren Halifax and Michelle Bogowith found.

"We wished to discover who such fierce killers might be". pic.twitter.com/7sJfLvsiUP — Ben Cubby (@bencubby) January 9, 2017