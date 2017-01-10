Lane closed along Rainbow near 40th for repairs, drivers should expect delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Repair crews say drivers should prepare for delays Tuesday as portions of a busy road in Kansas City, Kan., are closed for water main repair.

The water main needing repairs is near 40th and Rainbow, and as of 12:15 p.m. crews had shut down at least one lane of Rainbow. The closure was significantly slowing down traffic.

"This is a water main break and the water was causing some potholes in the street so we had to divert traffic pretty quickly so no cars got any damage or anybody got hurt," a police officer on the scene said.

Portions of Rainbow Boulevard are expected to be closed through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Workers are encouraging drivers to avoid the area until they are done.