Lawrence police investigating 3 armed robberies that occurred within 36 hours of each other

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lawrence police are investigating a string of armed robberies Tuesday that all occurred within five miles of downtown Lawrence.

The most recent robbery happened along West 2nd Street. Police say a man entered this business, threatened a woman with a hammer and took off with money. The victim says a man with a gray hoodie with a blue-green shirt and scarf entered the business and demanded money. No one was injured but police are still looking for the suspect.

A separate armed robbery happened Sunday night near West Campus Road and West Hills Terrace. A 23-year-old man says he was robbed at gunpoint near the intersection. The victim says two men in a black pickup truck pulled up next to him and threatened him with a gun. The two suspects are described as a man and a woman both in their 20s, wearing dark hoodies. There have been no arrests in the incident.

The first armed robbery happened in the 4600 block of West 6th Street. The 16-year-old victim says she was threatened with a gun while inside her vehicle. Two suspects took cash from her. Investigators identified both suspects. One suspect has been arrested on multiple charges. The other has been questioned and released.

At this point, investigators do not believe the three robberies that occurred within 36 hours of each other are related.