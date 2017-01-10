Marijuana legalization question could land on future Missouri ballot with the correct number of signatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Voters in Missouri will have the opportunity to put a marijuana legalization question on a future ballot.

The potential question would be for both medical and recreational use.

Secretary of State Jason Kander approved the petition, and now supporters need to gather signatures.

The initiative would make marijuana legal for people 21 and over. Medical marijuana would become legal for people under age 21 with doctor's permission.

A similar petition fell 23 signatures short of approval last year.