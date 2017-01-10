Mom who’s already beat cancer once gives birth to quadruplets, prepares to battle cancer for a second time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A soldier based in Tennessee and his wife have four tiny reasons to celebrate 2017, but now mom faces a huge medical hurdle.

Kayla and Sgt. Charles Gaytan are the proud parents of quadruplets born Friday, Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center without fertility treatment of any kind.

“We were just really shocked, because we weren’t expecting four at all.” Kayla told WKRN while also mentioning they weren’t even expecting another pregnancy.

Last January, Kayla was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and just finished five months of chemotherapy. She was in remission when she learned she was pregnant.

Already a mother-of-two, the 29-year-old told WKRN she was excited to tell her husband Charles, a Fort Campbell soldier.

“She called me on the phone, and we’re in a Humvee and I kinda couldn’t really hear her,” Charles told WKRN. “It was truly some of the best news I’ve ever gotten in my life.”

Kayla told WKRN she didn’t really have any complications over the course of her pregnancy,

“My original goal to make was 34 weeks because I figured if I could beat cancer, surely I could make it to 34 weeks with quads,” Kayla told WKRN. “I just kept trying to tell myself that I could do it.”

According to WKRN, she started noticing symptoms of her cancer about a month before giving birth, and a biopsy later confirmed her fear that it had returned.

“You think you’ve beat it the first time. When it comes back, you’re just wondering why get pregnant with these four babies and then, you know, something like this happens,” Kayla told WKRN through tears.

“She’d worked really hard to [fight] it the first time, and to come back and have to go through it all again, it breaks my heart,” Charles told WKRN.

On Friday, Dec. 30, Kayla Gaytan delivered the four healthy babies at 30 weeks pregnant.

All four babies will remain in the NICU at Vanderbilt until mid-February and doing well.

Their mother will begin another round of chemotherapy in mid-January. Kayla told WKRN her chemotherapy treatment is expected to last about 16 months, and she’s ready to take on cancer for a second time.

“We know that he’s gotta have a different plan up there for us, and surely everything’s gonna work out in the end,” Kayla told WKRN.

The Gaytans told WKRN doctors have given Kayla a 50-percent chance of survival over the next five years.