Police identify man shot by Independence officers on Sunday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The man shot and killed by an Independence police officer has been identified.

Police said 50-year-old Carlos A. Cruz, of Independence, died of his injuries after he was shot by police on Sunday.

Investigators said shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a home at Independence Ridge Apartments on 37th Terrace on a report of an armed suicidal man.

Police were able to safely remove the other occupants of the apartment to a safe place. As the officers were communicating with Cruz, he pointed a shotgun in the direction of the officers and one of the officers fired, fatally wounding him.

The officers on scene immediately provided first aid until medics arrived. Cruz was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.