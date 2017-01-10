Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: The Birth of a Nation, The Accountant and Deepwater Horizon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "The Birth of a Nation" laborious? Does "The Accountant" tally up? "Deepwater Horizon" have depth? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) THE BIRTH OF A NATION (R)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

“The Birth of a Nation” is Nate Parker’s controversial but powerful film about the educated slave Nat Turner who led an ill-fated slave revolt in 1831. Parker wrote, directed, produced and stars as Turner in this unflinching look at the horrors of American slavery.

It’s vibrant enough to start some meaningful conversations.

SHAWN SAYS: An important story finally gets told and told well. Unfortunately those who practice double standards trashed the film due to the director's personal baggage. Unfair. This movie deserves to be seen.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) THE ACCOUNTANT (R)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

In the high concept action flick “The Accountant,” Ben Affleck plays a CPA who has autism and cooks the books for mobsters and drug kings and possesses Jason Bourne-like skills. While the concept is ludicrous, “The Accountant” is more entertaining than it has any business being.

SHAWN SAYS: The Accountant" is a fresh take on the action flick and espionage thriller. Lots of new and different things are attempted and most work.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) DEEPWATER HORIZON (PG-13)

Summit Entertainment

RUSS

“Deepwater Horizon” is a well-produced disaster movie based on the tragic true story of the 2010 oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico. There’s not much depth in “Deepwater Horizon,” but it successfully immerses the audience in the midst of disorienting mayhem.

SHAWN SAYS: "Deepwater Horizon" is a standard issue disaster movie but a very good one....even if it all seems a bit over-exaggerated.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) KEVIN HART: WHAT NOW? (R)

Universal

RUSS

“Kevin Hart: What Now?” is a profane and edgy standup comedy routine shot in front of over 50,000 fans. It's a hit-and-miss affair, but Hart's personal appeal and the funny 007 spoof that bookends the concert give “Kevin Hart: What Now” a big boost.

SHAWN SAYS: Kevin Hart has been much funnier.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags