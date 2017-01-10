Two people in custody after traffic stop becomes chase in Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Two people are in custody Tuesday morning after an overnight police chase that began in Independence.

Police say the chase began around 3:30 a.m. with a traffic stop for improper registration and finally came to an end near 17th and Oakland.

The chase went along 40-Highway with speeds up to 80 mph. Then through the grass near Arrowhead and up to I-70.

According to police, the suspect vehicle pulled down the wrong road during the chase and was forced off the road by a passing train. At that point the suspect vehicle rammed an Independence police vehicle that was chasing him.

Kansas City police were then were called in to assist.

No officers were injured.

An ambulance was called for the passenger in the truck who was hit by a bean bag but they did not have to be transported to the hospital.

