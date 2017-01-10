Volkswagen reveals its electric bus concept car, promises ‘big electric offensive’

Volkswagen unveiled its new electric concept car during the Detroit Auto Show over the weekend. The VW ID Buzz is a rebirth of its classic microbus, with a 270-mile driving range, a total of 369 horsepower from two electric motors. The ID Buzz is also capable of fully autonomous driving. VW didn’t say whether The Buzz would ever make the leap from concept to reality, but the automaker did talk about a ‘big electric offensive’ to begin in 2020.