Arrowhead grounds crew sprays new paint on field, prepares for long week getting playoff-ready

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Arrowhead ground crews are hard at work to get the stadium and field ready for Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The field crew started painting portions of the field Wednesday morning, focusing on the white lines and the Chiefs logo in the end zone. It's something they routinely do, but this time it's even more exciting because they're adding the divisional logos. The field crew says it's always more fun when the team goes to the playoffs, whether or not the weather cooperates with the work they have to do.

"The hardest part of our job is making sure what's going to happen, you're prepared for it. A normal week, if we have good weather, we are painting the field on Friday before the game. This week, we have to knock it out as early as we can because we will more than likely cover it tomorrow afternoon in preparation for the weather over the weekend to keep the field as dry as we can, going into potential rain on Sunday," said Travis Hogan, head grounds keeper for the Chiefs.

Hogan says he doesn't know how many hours they'll put in preparing the field. It all depends on the weather.