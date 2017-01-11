Chiefs fan’s hobby shines bright with decorative lamps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Every Chiefs fan hopes their football heroes can light the way to Super Bowl LI.

That goes double for one creative eye from Wyandotte County. Jonathan Deshazer is a construction worker who makes decorative lamps in his spare time. Social media users are being drawn to his latest creation -- a Kansas City Chiefs design lamp.

Deshazer's lamp depicts a green football field, a Chiefs logo at midfield, and a large Chiefs helmet that doubles as a lampshade. The entire lamp assembly overlooks a figurine in the image of Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas.

The Chiefs lamp, which is one of a number of designs Deshazer has produced, was given to a friend as a birthday gift last week. Deshazer says he created the ornate lamp out of discarded items he'd found, as well as odds and ends he's collected along the way.

"Just the look on (the lamp's owner) face and some of my co-workers -- the looks on their faces -- they looked at it and told me 'you are very talented. You're very skilled. That's very good work'," Deshazer told FOX 4 News.

"We kind of tricked him into telling us who his favorite player was so we could put his favorite player on the lamp itself."

Deshazer creates the lamps in his apartment in KCK, which he's been doing for about a year. He's also created lamps in the image of Elvis Presley, Chevrolet Cars and various video games too.

Jonathan Deshazer can be contacted via Facebook or by emailing jdcustom16@yahoo.com.