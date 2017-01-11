Curious noise leads teen to come face-to-face with burglar ransacking his Kansas City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 15-year-old boy came face-to-face with a burglar, who pushed him to the ground while ransacking the teen’s Northland home. It happened along NW 86th Terrace in Kansas City, Mo., around lunch time Monday.

Caleb Upshaw was home sick from school, when his mother left to go to a doctor’s appointment. Minutes later, he heard a buzzer on their front door go off. It was a familiar sound that Caleb heard from his basement bedroom, but he just assumed it was his mom coming back inside.

“So I continued sleeping,” Caleb explained. “Then I heard a bunch of noise. I don`t know, because I can hear everything downstairs.”

It was noise that sparked curiosity and prompted Caleb, who was now home alone, to check it out.

He walked upstairs and down a hallway to his mom's room, where the unexpected happened.

“I peeked around the corner and then the next thing you know, I got shoved and flew back,” Caleb said. “And then I fell, shut the door and called my mom.”

Caleb had just been pushed to the ground by a burglar, who must've thought no one was home.

“I scared him, probably,” Caleb assumed.

The intruder ran out the front door, leaving Caleb stunned.

“Like, ‘Oh my God, what just happened?’” Caleb said. “That was someone in the house! That kind of creeped me out!”

Caleb's mom, Pamela Overstreet, could hear the panic in her son's voice when he called her immediately afterward.

“He was hysterical,” Overstreet said. “He was like, ‘Mom, someone`s in your house! Someone`s in your house!’ My heart sank. It sank. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, what did they do to him?’”

Overstreet rushed home to find her son shaken – and her bedroom a wreck, where a laptop and several other valuables were stolen.

“I felt helpless,” Overstreet said. “I completely felt like I couldn`t do nothing. I wasn`t home and it`s a feeling that hasn`t left. I still feel like, ‘God, I couldn`t help him.’ That is the worst feeling in the world.”

It’s a feeling that hasn't faded, as Overstreet, her two other children, and Caleb can't help but feel unsafe in their own home.

“Nervous, like every little noise I shudder and jump,” Caleb said of the aftereffects. “And I’ve been making sure locking the doors and the garage.”

Caleb said the intruder was wearing all black and a ski mask, so it was tough to get a good description.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.