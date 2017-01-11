Dan Meers, KC Wolf for 27 years tells NKC H.S. students to think of life like a coin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dan Meers, a.k.a. KC Wolf, stopped by North Kansas City High School Wednesday morning to share some life lessons with students.

He has given thousands of inspirational speeches in his 27 years as the Chiefs mascot, at libraries, schools, nursing homes, etc. FOX 4's Nicole DiAntonio asked him about his main message.

"What I try to tell kids is that your life is like a coin. You get to spend it any way you wish, but you're only going to get to spend it one time so spend it wisely. When I go talk to kids I just try to encourage them just to make good choices because the choices that you make they add up over time and at the end of your life, you look back at your life story, that's who you are, that's who you have become, is going to be determined by the choices you've made," said Meers.