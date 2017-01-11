EB and WB ramps from 31st Street to I-70 closed as crews install light sensors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wednesday morning road crews will be shutting off ramps near the Manchester Bridge so they can update and install light sensors along I-70.

The work begins at 7:30 a.m. and will continue through 2:30 p.m.

Crews will close the ramps from eastbound and westbound 31st Street/Route 40 to I-70.

The closures will continue through Thursday.

Crews will be concentrating their installation on the right shoulder of I-70 eastbound on the west end of the Manchester Bridge.

MoDOT crews will also close various ramps and roads in the downtown loop through Thursday, Jan. 12 for guardrail repair work.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, click here. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).