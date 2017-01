× Grandview High School on lockdown

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview High School is on lockdown Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Grandview School District says she could only confirm the school is on lockdown. She says they’re still gathering information and could not yet say what sparked the lockdown.

FOX 4’s Shannon O’Brien is headed to the scene.

Refresh this page for the latest or watch FOX 4 news at noon.