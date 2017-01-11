Historic downtown hotel undergoing multi-million dollar renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A historic hotel in downtown Kansas City is undergoing a major renovation.

The owner of the Hilton President Hotel on 13th and Baltimore is spending more than $5 million to modernize the building.

Every room is getting new furniture, new carpet, and new paint, plus they are being updated to handle the technology customers bring with them. But at the same time, they are preserving some of the historic parts of this 90-year-old hotel.

"The rooms, we want to be up to date and the most modern rooms in Kansas City and really in the U,S., but when it comes to historic areas, our lobby, the ballroom, the Aztec Room, the Drum Room and Providence, we want that to be as historical as it was back in the 40s," Hilton President owner Ron Jury said. "They are about 60-percent done with renovations - they are finishing up one floor a week - and hope to finish it all by Valentine's Day."