KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police are conducting a death investigation on Wednesday after a body was found near a school.

Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that officers were responding to a reported body found near Coronado Middle School around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responding to dead body near Coronado Middle School, unknown circumstances. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) January 11, 2017

A police spokesperson said a student reportedly discovered the male body in the woods wearing a light jacket, lying on his back. There are no visible signs on trauma, police said.