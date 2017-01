Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --It's a new year and many of us are focusing on finding ways to get in shape and drop some ponds.

Amanda Rismiller the founder of MOJO Cycling Studio on the Plaza stopped by the FOX 4 morning show to give some work out tips and show Mark how cycling can be turned into a challenging full-body workout that’s also fun.

If you would like more information you can contact MOJO at 816.561.1995 or http://www.mojocyclingstudio.com.