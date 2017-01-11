Nike’s Apple Watch does running right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need a little extra motivation to get you up and running? Check out a special edition of the Apple Watch featuring Nike!

Apple has teamed up with Nike to release a special edition of the Apple Watch. It's called the Apple Watch Nike+ and it has special features to get you outside and on a run. There are unique watch faces that let you use one tap to start a run, special Siri commands to start a Nike+ run and even sweat proof watch bands.

I love to run and truly believe that Apple has done the best job for runners with this edition of the watch. It has built-in GPS, it is waterproof and you can even store your music on board so you can accurately track your run even without your phone.

I took a little run with the watch in Santa Monica with Nike+ Run Club Head Coach Blue Benadum. He has completed 59 marathons which is no easy task. Check him out on Instagram for some extra motivation.

The Apple Watch Nike+ edition starts at around $370 but if you don't want to spring for a new wearable device, I'm a huge fan of the Nike Run Club app and it will track your run and provide feedback using your phone.