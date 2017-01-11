School bus and truck crash near 23rd and Van Brunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are on the scene of a school bus crash Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. near 23rd and Van Brunt.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn is on the scene and said there is a lot of glass in the intersection where the crash occurred.

Only one student was on the bus at the time of the crash. That student was not physically injured. The bus driver bumped his head and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police say there were two people in the truck. Neither of them were physically injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The scene was cleared by 7:10 a.m.