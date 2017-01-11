Winnetonka senior who says volunteering is a lifestyle named KCP&L Community MVP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Remember that super-cold Chiefs game against the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in December? While fans were freezing, Winnetonka High School senior Ethan Beumer was glowing. He was right alongside the Chiefs as they went through the tunnel onto the field and he got to hang out on the sidelines during pre-game.

It's part of winning the KCP&L Community MVP scholarship.

"It was really cool because out of 10 participants only one got the grand prize, and it was voted on by the public. So I had all of my friends, all the school, all the teachers voting on it. So that was very cool as well," said Beumer.

The award was based on his stellar high school career at Winnetonka. He's played basketball for four years, earned academic letters for three years, tutored students and helped teachers. As a member of the National Honor Society he's volunteered for non-profit groups like Harvesters, Hope Lodge, & Habitat for Humanity. He says all those experiences help make him a better leader.

"A lot of the teachers whenever they find out you're in National Honor Society, they expect more from you so I think that's served as a better role for me, to strive to achieve my best," he explained.

And with his mom's support, he's spent several years in scouting. His trail landscape project in the Northland won the Eagle Scout district project of the year in 2014.

"I'm super proud of him. He's a great kid. He's walking the walk, not just talking the talk," said mom Valerie Beumer.

He says volunteering is now a way of life, one he will continue when he goes to college. He plans to study mathematics or engineering at Kansas State in the fall, reaching for excellence as he starts the next phase of his life.