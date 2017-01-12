Chiefs fans prep for ice storm, bars cross fingers power stays connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shovels, scrapers, and bags and bags of ice melt were the hot items at Strasser’s Hardware in Kansas City on Thursday.

“We’re just getting ready for the ice storm hopefully we don’t have to use it, but I want to be prepared,” business owner Roger Lewis said.

Westport bars have been prepared to welcome crowds of fans for Sunday’s playoff game.

“I usually walk in about noon and everyone is already losing their mind and the game hasn’t even started yet,” Ale House Assistant General Manager Byron Edmonds said.

This weekend, fans and businesses are starting to worry if they could be left powerless to watch their beloved Chiefs.

The big concern is power lines under snapping ice-covered tree limbs. Sports bar from Westport to Mission, Kan., said they didn't have backup generator power and would be forced to close their doors during Sunday's playoff game in the event of a power outage.

"Hopefully the power holds up if not you can always listen to the radio I guess,” Chiefs fan Pat Thompson said.

Or you can still venture on the possible ice covered roads to Arrowhead like Eileen Brown is planning.

“We’re going to leave about 7 a.m. probably, hopefully be there by 8, probably not but we’ll see,” Brown said.

She picked up an ice scraper and hand warmers Thursday and vowed to be there for her team despite the forecast.

“We’re all going, no matter what, it’s been awhile since we’ve been in the playoffs at home so we’re ready.”