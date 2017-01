KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Troy Schulte, City Manager for Kansas City, Mo., is scheduled to speak to the public and media Thursday afternoon about the city’s preparation for the potential ice storm forecasted to hit the area over the weekend.

“Have plenty of food on hand. Just be prepared,” Schulte said. “We’ve got all hands on deck. We’ve got a full salt bin.”

He says due to the mild winter last year, there are leftover supplies to draw from.