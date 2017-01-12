Gov. Brownback seeks business, sin tax hikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is proposing to increase taxes and fees for business owners and to boost state liquor and cigarette taxes to address the state's budget problems.

The governor also outlined proposals Wednesday to continue diverting highway funds to general government programs, scale back state contributions to public employees and liquidate a state investment fund.

He also proposed selling off the state's rights to collect its share of funds from a 1990s legal settlement with tobacco companies to raise $530 million or more.

The cigarette tax would increase by $1 a pack, to $2.29. The state's liquor enforcement tax would double to 16 percent.

Business owners would pay personal income taxes on rents and royalty income that is now exempt and higher annual filing fees.