Historic Mission movie theater reopens as event space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- A historic movie theater in Mission is being given new life.

The new owners of the Mission Theatre at 5909 Johnson Drive in Mission, Kan., are Kip and Kris Unruh. They have gutted the inside of the building to transform this former theater into a wedding event space.

The building first opened in 1938 by Glen Wood Dickinson, founder of the Dickinson Theatre chain. It was the first all-concrete movie theater in the area meant to withstand fires, tornadoes and other natural disasters. But over the years, the theater fell into disrepair.

The new owners loved the location and spent many months renovating it.

"It just had so much potential," Kris Unruh said. "It was just waiting for somebody to come in and get a new life."

They believe this is a unique place to hold weddings and receptions.

"Venues are something Kansas City needs more of," Unruh said. "We married our own daughters and realized that there is a demand for venues. You have to sometimes wait 18 months to rent a place."

They are now booking weddings, receptions and corporate events.

Click here to learn more.