Independence homeowner shoots suspect who tried to break into his truck

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A man accused of trying to break into a truck is in the hospital Thursday morning after the truck's owner shot him.

Independence police say around 4:30 a.m. at least two people drove up to a truck parked on the side of Hawthorne Street off Blue Ridge Boulevard.

As one of the suspects tried to break into it, police say the homeowner heard what was going on and came outside with a gun.

Police say the homeowner confronted the thieves and shot one suspect in the shoulder.

The injured suspect jumped in the getaway car and the driver took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they have two people in custody including the suspect along with the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Also, police say they found shell casings down the street from the scene. Police were still investigating whether the suspects fired at homeowner or if they are they're from something else.